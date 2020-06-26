All apartments in Columbus
6970 Endsleigh Dr.

6970 Endsleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6970 Endsleigh Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bi-Level Home 3 BR, 1 1/2 Bath, Full Basement, Groveport Schools..CALL 614-361-3919!! - Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee..
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4893164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have any available units?
6970 Endsleigh Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have?
Some of 6970 Endsleigh Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6970 Endsleigh Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6970 Endsleigh Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6970 Endsleigh Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. offers parking.
Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have a pool?
No, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6970 Endsleigh Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6970 Endsleigh Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
