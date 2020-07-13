The Bradford At Easton

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300- 1 month's Rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No more than 2 pets with a combined weight of 80 pounds. Non-aggressive dog breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot.