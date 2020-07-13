All apartments in Columbus
The Bradford At Easton

4150 Silver Springs Ln · (614) 349-4212
Location

4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-3905 · Avail. Aug 31

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37-4136 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 12-4331 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 08-4321 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bradford At Easton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Welcome to The Bradford at Easton, the premier location for luxury apartments in Columbus. Within walking distance to shopping and dining at Easton Town Center and minutes from the vibrant pulse of downtown, The Bradford at Easton is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations and conveniences. As a resident of The Bradford at Easton, you’ll have access to all of our amenities including the resort-style swimming pool, fitness studio, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi in our clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include a full-size washer/dryer. Our two and three bedroom townhomes also feature attached garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300- 1 month's Rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No more than 2 pets with a combined weight of 80 pounds. Non-aggressive dog breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bradford At Easton have any available units?
The Bradford At Easton has 8 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bradford At Easton have?
Some of The Bradford At Easton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bradford At Easton currently offering any rent specials?
The Bradford At Easton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bradford At Easton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton is pet friendly.
Does The Bradford At Easton offer parking?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton offers parking.
Does The Bradford At Easton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bradford At Easton have a pool?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton has a pool.
Does The Bradford At Easton have accessible units?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton has accessible units.
Does The Bradford At Easton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bradford At Easton has units with dishwashers.
