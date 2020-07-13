Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly alarm system cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

Welcome to The Bradford at Easton, the premier location for luxury apartments in Columbus. Within walking distance to shopping and dining at Easton Town Center and minutes from the vibrant pulse of downtown, The Bradford at Easton is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations and conveniences. As a resident of The Bradford at Easton, you’ll have access to all of our amenities including the resort-style swimming pool, fitness studio, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi in our clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include a full-size washer/dryer. Our two and three bedroom townhomes also feature attached garages.