All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 597 S. 9th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
597 S. 9th
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

597 S. 9th

597 S 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

597 S 9th St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
597 South 9th - Property Id: 95410

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95410
Property Id 95410

(RLNE4636702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 S. 9th have any available units?
597 S. 9th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 597 S. 9th have?
Some of 597 S. 9th's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 S. 9th currently offering any rent specials?
597 S. 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 S. 9th pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 S. 9th is pet friendly.
Does 597 S. 9th offer parking?
No, 597 S. 9th does not offer parking.
Does 597 S. 9th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 597 S. 9th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 S. 9th have a pool?
No, 597 S. 9th does not have a pool.
Does 597 S. 9th have accessible units?
No, 597 S. 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 597 S. 9th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 S. 9th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing