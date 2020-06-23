Rent Calculator
597 S. 9th
597 S 9th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
597 S 9th St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
597 South 9th - Property Id: 95410
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95410
Property Id 95410
(RLNE4636702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 597 S. 9th have any available units?
597 S. 9th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 597 S. 9th have?
Some of 597 S. 9th's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 597 S. 9th currently offering any rent specials?
597 S. 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 S. 9th pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 S. 9th is pet friendly.
Does 597 S. 9th offer parking?
No, 597 S. 9th does not offer parking.
Does 597 S. 9th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 597 S. 9th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 S. 9th have a pool?
No, 597 S. 9th does not have a pool.
Does 597 S. 9th have accessible units?
No, 597 S. 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 597 S. 9th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 S. 9th has units with dishwashers.
