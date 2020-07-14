All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

5751 Aderholt Road

5751 Aderholt Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Aderholt Rd, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,394 sf home is located in Dublin, OH. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Aderholt Road have any available units?
5751 Aderholt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 Aderholt Road have?
Some of 5751 Aderholt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Aderholt Road currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Aderholt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Aderholt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5751 Aderholt Road is pet friendly.
Does 5751 Aderholt Road offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Aderholt Road offers parking.
Does 5751 Aderholt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Aderholt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Aderholt Road have a pool?
No, 5751 Aderholt Road does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Aderholt Road have accessible units?
No, 5751 Aderholt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Aderholt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Aderholt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
