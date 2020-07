Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful spacious condo, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with one car garage. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace and large bay window. Dining space overlooking patio. Large kitchen with large storage and pantry. First floor laundry room. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with its own full bath and its own walk in closet Private backyard with a patio. Clubhouse and pool onsite. Great location. Walking distance to mall and minutes from I270. Wont last.