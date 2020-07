Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bocce court cc payments community garden e-payments game room guest parking key fob access media room pool table

Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary flats with traditional suburban town home and garden apartments. Literally something for everyone in one convenient location. Indulge yourself with Strathmoor’s unparalleled community amenities and savor the attention to detail and outstanding service that will be yours when you live at the Strathmoor. Call today.