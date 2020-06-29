All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
4791 Edinburgh Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

4791 Edinburgh Lane

4791 Edinburgh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4791 Edinburgh Lane, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have any available units?
4791 Edinburgh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4791 Edinburgh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4791 Edinburgh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 Edinburgh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4791 Edinburgh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane offer parking?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have a pool?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have accessible units?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 Edinburgh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 Edinburgh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
