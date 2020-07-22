/
forest park east
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Forest Park East, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 11:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$755
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
700 sqft
Close to Morse Center Shopping Center. All apartments offer contemporary kitchens with ceramic tiles and granite counters, and large bedrooms with wood floors and spacious closets. Ample parking for residents and guests.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5745-C Pinetree Street W
5745 Pine Tree St W, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
810 sqft
5745-C Pinetree Street W Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbus - Great Price!!! - A must see - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Columbus. 810 square feet of comfortable living space with full unfinished basement. Close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1881 Brimfield Rd
1881 Brimfield Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1544 sqft
North End, 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Split Level House, OWNER FINANCING!!!! Call 614-503-0281.... - This home is an amazing deal and wont last long! Simply put $10,000 down and $1300.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park East
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated February 24 at 07:44 PM
3 Units Available
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Apartments in a perfect location of Columbus, Ohio
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Spacious and affordable two-bedroom brick townhomes with stainless steel appliances, cherry-finished cabinets and granite countertops. Minutes from Easton, steps from COTA bus line. A secluded feeling nestled in amongst the surrounding woodlands.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park East
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
75 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
47 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$878
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,392
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$994
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
13 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:22 AM
6 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:21 AM
11 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 04:09 AM
12 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,124
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1066 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1670 sqft
A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements.
