All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4640 Wendler Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4640 Wendler Boulevard
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:16 PM

4640 Wendler Boulevard

4640 Wendler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4640 Wendler Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this 4 bedroom 1.5 bath split level home within minutes of the Easton Shopping Center with fully fenced back yard and 2 car garage and BRAND NEW Carpet.

Lease will expire 7/31/2020.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have any available units?
4640 Wendler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4640 Wendler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Wendler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Wendler Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Wendler Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Wendler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing