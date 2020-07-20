Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4640 Wendler Boulevard
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4640 Wendler Boulevard
4640 Wendler Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
4640 Wendler Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43230
Wexmoor
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this 4 bedroom 1.5 bath split level home within minutes of the Easton Shopping Center with fully fenced back yard and 2 car garage and BRAND NEW Carpet.
Lease will expire 7/31/2020.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have any available units?
4640 Wendler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 4640 Wendler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Wendler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Wendler Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Wendler Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Wendler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Wendler Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Wendler Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
