Columbus, OH
3833 Lamarque Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3833 Lamarque Ct

3833 Lamarque Court · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Lamarque Court, Columbus, OH 43232
Eastland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
car wash area
Two bedroom, two level condo with a private patio and washer/dryer hookup. This condo includes a dining area, living room area, and an attached 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Lamarque Ct have any available units?
3833 Lamarque Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Lamarque Ct have?
Some of 3833 Lamarque Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Lamarque Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Lamarque Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Lamarque Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Lamarque Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3833 Lamarque Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Lamarque Ct does offer parking.
Does 3833 Lamarque Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Lamarque Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Lamarque Ct have a pool?
No, 3833 Lamarque Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Lamarque Ct have accessible units?
No, 3833 Lamarque Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Lamarque Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Lamarque Ct has units with dishwashers.
