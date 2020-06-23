All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3308 Towers Ct N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3308 Towers Ct N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3308 Towers Ct N

3308 Towers Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3308 Towers Court North, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
For rent is a charming 3 bedroom home with finished basement. hardwood floors through out, central air, central heat, 2 car garage, mostly fenced yard. basement is finished with a full bath area as well with soaker tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Towers Ct N have any available units?
3308 Towers Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3308 Towers Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Towers Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Towers Ct N pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Towers Ct N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Towers Ct N offers parking.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Towers Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have a pool?
No, 3308 Towers Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have accessible units?
No, 3308 Towers Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Towers Ct N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3308 Towers Ct N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing