For rent is a charming 3 bedroom home with finished basement. hardwood floors through out, central air, central heat, 2 car garage, mostly fenced yard. basement is finished with a full bath area as well with soaker tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3308 Towers Ct N have any available units?
3308 Towers Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3308 Towers Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Towers Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.