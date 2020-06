Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3046 Dorris Avenue! This fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is conveniently located in Sunset Village close to OSU campus, Olentangy Trail and Clinton Como Park. The kitchen is beautifully updated with cabinets, counter top and hardwood flooring. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The back door opens to the back deck with spacious green area for friends and family to enjoy! This is the perfect, low maintenance home you have been looking for.