5 Apartments For Rent Near OWU
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
65 East William Street - 3
65 East William Street, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware! The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon! - Quartz countertops - Restored hardwood floors - High ceilings and large windows - Brand new white
538 Boulder Drive
538 Boulder Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, ranch duplex in Delaware, OH! Large, eat in kitchen and roomy full bath. Large back yard and an attached one car garage. Basement is great for extra storage! Lawn mowing is not included.
121 North Washington Street - J
121 North Washington Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
This 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with great natural light, an open kitchen and newer flooring in the living room and kitchen! Located just East of Sandusky, this large beautiful home has been converted into 10 unique apartments, offering
