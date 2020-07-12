/
don scott
102 Apartments for rent in Don Scott, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6482 Reflections Drive
6482 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6482 Reflections Drive in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6486 Reflections Drive
6486 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
864 sqft
This is an oversized one-bedroom apartment near Sawmill and Dublin-Granville Rd. The floor plan has a great flow from the Entry, Kitchen, Dining, and Kitchen areas.
Results within 1 mile of Don Scott
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
34 Units Available
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
49 Units Available
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7124 Chadwood Lane
7124 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
2B Available 08/15/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5127 Dalmeny Court
5127 Dalmeny Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1536 sqft
Now Leasing!!! A Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo This Property Has A Spacious Living Room With A Decorative Fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1298 sqft
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5340 Shiloh Dr
5340 Shiloh Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has been updated with fresh painted, has new plank flooring on the main level and brand new white cabinets and a partialy finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7184 Chadwood Lane
7184 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
736 sqft
2D Available 08/13/20 COZY 1 BED 1 BATH! PRIVATE BALCONY! EXTRA STORAGE! WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5680 Fraley Court
5680 Fraley Court, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2080 sqft
Dublin Schools.. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 2000 sq ft for your family to enjoy, this home also offer a fenced in yard with deck. First floor laundry with washer and dryer
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2116 Bentwood Circle
2116 Bentwood Circle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
901 sqft
1C Available 08/17/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
Results within 5 miles of Don Scott
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
