Dublin Square

Lease Length: 6 - 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - $550
Move-in Fees: $150 processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, garages $100.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.