All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Dublin Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Dublin Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Dublin Square

7331 Skyline Drive East · (210) 899-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308-7250 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 312-7320 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 304-7351 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102-7260 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 206-7250 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 105-7320 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dublin Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels. Welcome to Dublin Square, an ideal choice and incredible value when convenience and comfort are of equal importance.

Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans and features likes vaulted ceilings, a private patio or balcony and garages available for rent. Our residents enjoy two gyms, two pools, outdoor grills, a Starbucks coffee bar and around the clock service from a professional team committed to maintaining the lifestyle you deserve. Tour Dublin Square today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - $550
Move-in Fees: $150 processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, garages $100.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dublin Square have any available units?
Dublin Square has 16 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Dublin Square have?
Some of Dublin Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dublin Square currently offering any rent specials?
Dublin Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dublin Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Dublin Square is pet friendly.
Does Dublin Square offer parking?
Yes, Dublin Square offers parking.
Does Dublin Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dublin Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dublin Square have a pool?
Yes, Dublin Square has a pool.
Does Dublin Square have accessible units?
No, Dublin Square does not have accessible units.
Does Dublin Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dublin Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Dublin Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity