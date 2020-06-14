Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >




Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.




Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Easton
37 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northgate
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
13 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.




Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.




Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Springbourne
9 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.




Last updated June 13 at 02:11pm
Olentangy
16 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.




Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.




Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Columbus
17 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,220
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.




Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$974
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Columbus, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

