Last updated July 15 2020

14 Apartments For Rent Near ODU

4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$701
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.

1 Unit Available
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
218 North 17th Street
218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport.

1 Unit Available
Olde Town East
1131 Oak Street
1131 Oak St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
547 sqft
SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE W/ 14 MO LEASE Location: Second Floor Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony

1 Unit Available
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
74 N 22nd Street
74 Twenty-Second Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3696 sqft
Fantastic, renovated Olde Town East 2 bedroom, 2 baths multi-level unit located on the 1st floor. This unit features a modern feel with historic charm including exposed brick.

1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1445 East Broad Street
1445 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$869
1200 sqft
Royal York Apartments - Property Id: 308509 Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown.

1 Unit Available
North Linden
1602 Briarwood Avenue
1602 Briarwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new windows, kitchen, bath, flooring, privacy fence and 1 car detached garage. Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8. 1.

1 Unit Available
Milo-Grogan
799 E 2nd Ave
799 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
Fully renovated 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home features a first floor master with full bath. Updated SS appliances, updated flooring, everything is NEW!!! Washer and dryer included. Contact us today to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1861-1863 Bryden Rd
1861 Bryden Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful home with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, large rooms with high ceilings, and beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful upgrades compliment the original features.

1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1517 Oak St
1517 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
2-3 Bedroom BRAND NEW Condo - Rent this BRAND NEW 2-3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom condo minutes from Franklin Park Conservatory.

1 Unit Available
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
422 Stoddart Avenue
422 Stoddart Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1465 sqft
Now Leasing!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex. This property has been freshly painted, Has Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Large Bathroom His/Her Sinks, New Appliances:Fridge,Stove. Unfinished Basement. This Property Is A Must See.....

1 Unit Available
South Linden
1059 E. 15th Avenue
1059 Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. - Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. Resident is responsible for gas and electric This is a non-smoking unit Section 8 is accepted at this property Renters insurance is required.

