14 Apartments For Rent Near ODU
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Mount Vernon
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$701
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
218 North 17th Street
218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport.
Olde Town East
1131 Oak Street
1131 Oak St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
547 sqft
SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE W/ 14 MO LEASE Location: Second Floor Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
74 N 22nd Street
74 Twenty-Second Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3696 sqft
Fantastic, renovated Olde Town East 2 bedroom, 2 baths multi-level unit located on the 1st floor. This unit features a modern feel with historic charm including exposed brick.
Franklin Park
1445 East Broad Street
1445 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$869
1200 sqft
Royal York Apartments - Property Id: 308509 Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown.
North Linden
1602 Briarwood Avenue
1602 Briarwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new windows, kitchen, bath, flooring, privacy fence and 1 car detached garage. Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8. 1.
Milo-Grogan
799 E 2nd Ave
799 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
Fully renovated 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home features a first floor master with full bath. Updated SS appliances, updated flooring, everything is NEW!!! Washer and dryer included. Contact us today to schedule a tour.
Franklin Park
1861-1863 Bryden Rd
1861 Bryden Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful home with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, large rooms with high ceilings, and beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful upgrades compliment the original features.
Franklin Park
1517 Oak St
1517 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
2-3 Bedroom BRAND NEW Condo - Rent this BRAND NEW 2-3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom condo minutes from Franklin Park Conservatory.
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Franklin Park
422 Stoddart Avenue
422 Stoddart Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1465 sqft
Now Leasing!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex. This property has been freshly painted, Has Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Large Bathroom His/Her Sinks, New Appliances:Fridge,Stove. Unfinished Basement. This Property Is A Must See.....
South Linden
1059 E. 15th Avenue
1059 Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. - Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. Resident is responsible for gas and electric This is a non-smoking unit Section 8 is accepted at this property Renters insurance is required.