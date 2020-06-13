Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

28 Cheap Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Maize-Morse
26 Units Available
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
Central Clintonville
12 Units Available
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Tri-Village
7 Units Available
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northgate
2 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Springbourne
9 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Northgate
7 Units Available
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Shannon Heights
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$699
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northern Woods
14 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Scioto Woods
1 Unit Available
Meadowood
1248 Warble Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$633
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated May 15 at 03:21pm
Downtown Columbus
3 Units Available
The Abigail
369 E Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
The Abigail is an industrial loft-style apartment community nestled in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Sharon Heights
1 Unit Available
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
Come check out this 1 bedroom in Clintonville, this unit will be available for July 2020 move in! Located in the heart of Clintonville, this all brick complex is part of an 84-unit community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
2106 Martell Drive
2106 Martell Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
$579
288 sqft
Please TEXT us for more information 614-383-9983 https://kuula.co/post/7F4gP/collection/7lcrk VIDEO of the Studio layout. Maple Ridge Apartments is the exciting apartment living experience that Columbus has been waiting for. The prime Martell Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
2641 Red Rock Boulevard
2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1350 King Ave 312
1350 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$625
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 312 Available 07/15/20 1340-50 King Ave Studio's - Property Id: 120027 ~EACH UNIT IS SUBJECTED TO CARPET WITHOUT NOTICE~ Air condition Updated Appliances Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom Kitchens

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 965 D Forest Creek Drive East in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sharon Heights
1 Unit Available
5003 Arbor Village Drive
5003 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
718 sqft
Great deal on this 2 BR flat near Graceland Shopping Center. Rent INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER! Convenient location near bus line, shopping and freeways. This is a top floor end unit! Off street parking. Terrific value for this location and price!

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.
742 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
Charming second-floor unit. Off-street parking. Convenient to all major freeways and bus lines. Steps from Bexley 4 unit multi-family home

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
second floor unit hard wood floors off street parking 4 unit multi-family home

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents declined over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $754 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

