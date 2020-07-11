28 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with move-in specials
There's a road outside Columbus, Ohio feels like I drove along for years. This midwest way of ease, it surrounds us. I can't deny the rhythm here, and as I pull away from riverside beside me, that high street never looked so good." (O.A.R. - "Road Outside Columbus").
Who likes Trivia? Name the capital of Ohio, the largest city in Ohio, and the Spanish explorer that discovered Cuba in 1492. Columbus, Columbus, Columbus! But who ever talks about Christopher Columbus anymore? Around here, it’s all about OSU football. You had better start sporting Buckeye colors before rolling into this town. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Columbus apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Columbus apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.