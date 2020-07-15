/
Capital University
36 Apartments For Rent Near Capital University
Olde Town East
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
The Yardley is an upscale and urban residence situated within the charming, Olde Towne East community.
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1630 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Downtown Columbus
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Driving Park
882 Miller Avenue
882 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1197 sqft
ABOUT Owner spared no expense renovating this beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Centrally located, close to highways, fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage.
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
218 North 17th Street
218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport.
Olde Town East
1133 Oak Street
1133 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
ADA Apartment- Brand New! Ground level, private parking Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony and MORE.
Downtown Columbus
196 S Grant Ave Apt 505
196 South Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1074 sqft
This great property features 2 off street parking spots(one in garage and out outdoors), washer/dryer, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, balcony, safe, and office area. No smoking unit.
Olde Town East
1131 Oak Street
1131 Oak St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
547 sqft
SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE W/ 14 MO LEASE Location: Second Floor Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony
Southern Orchards
765 Gilbert St
765 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1370 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath w/ 2 Car Garage for Rent! Conveniently Located Blocks Away from Children's Hospital and Livingston Park.
South of Main
588 Miller Avenue
588 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1999 sqft
2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME w/ BASEMENT & PET FRIENDLY!!! - Property Id: 299651 Totally refurbished, huge and newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome available NOW!!!!!!!!!!! This 3 story townhome is extraordinarily charming with beautiful, exposed brick in
South of Main
446 Linwood Ave
446 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious 2bd 1ba apt by Nationwide Children's - Property Id: 312306 Newly remolded all brick 2 bedroom 1 bath with historical charm and modern day amenities.
Olde Town East
1150 Bryden Road - 2F
1150 Bryden Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
480 sqft
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Ground floor apartment Gated outdoor area, laundry in building Rent is $850, plus $50 for water utility Electricity is covered by the tenant and under the tenants name.
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
74 N 22nd Street
74 Twenty-Second Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3696 sqft
Fantastic, renovated Olde Town East 2 bedroom, 2 baths multi-level unit located on the 1st floor. This unit features a modern feel with historic charm including exposed brick.
Franklin Park
1445 East Broad Street
1445 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$869
1200 sqft
Royal York Apartments - Property Id: 308509 Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown.
Olde Town East
168 S 18th St Unit A
168 S 18th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
Photos may be of other unit in building, but are all similar except orientation as far as which side things are on. great units. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, washer/dryer in unit. Updated. Stainless steel appliances. all electric.
Driving Park
719 Fairwood Avenue
719 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1276 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautifully-renovated apartment available for immediate occupancy.
Franklin Park
1861-1863 Bryden Rd
1861 Bryden Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful home with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, large rooms with high ceilings, and beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful upgrades compliment the original features.
Franklin Park
1517 Oak St
1517 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
2-3 Bedroom BRAND NEW Condo - Rent this BRAND NEW 2-3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom condo minutes from Franklin Park Conservatory.
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Southern Orchards
962 Ohio
962 S Ohio Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath, Half a Double. Large Livingroom and Dining Room, New Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Stove Included, New Flooring on the 1st Floor, Original Hardwood Floors in all 3 bedrooms, Spacious Closets, W/D Connection & Overhead Lighting.
Franklin Park
422 Stoddart Avenue
422 Stoddart Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1465 sqft
Now Leasing!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex. This property has been freshly painted, Has Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Large Bathroom His/Her Sinks, New Appliances:Fridge,Stove. Unfinished Basement. This Property Is A Must See.....
Driving Park
1727 East Frankfort Street
1727 Frankfort Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath townhome with back yard! Remodeled duplex offering immediate move in! Located near downtowm and near to Children's Hospital. Pets welcome Application: https://www.hemlane.
Southern Orchards
865 S Ohio Ave
865 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1290 sqft
Convenient location with lots of space on a Corner Lot. 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home.
