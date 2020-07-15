Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
OH
/
Capital University
36 Apartments For Rent Near Capital University

36 Apartments For Rent Near Capital University

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
21 Units Available
Olde Town East
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
The Yardley is an upscale and urban residence situated within the charming, Olde Towne East community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1630 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Driving Park
882 Miller Avenue
882 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1197 sqft
ABOUT Owner spared no expense renovating this beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Centrally located, close to highways, fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
218 North 17th Street
218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Town East
1133 Oak Street
1133 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
ADA Apartment- Brand New! Ground level, private parking Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony and MORE.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
196 S Grant Ave Apt 505
196 South Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1074 sqft
This great property features 2 off street parking spots(one in garage and out outdoors), washer/dryer, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, balcony, safe, and office area. No smoking unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Town East
1131 Oak Street
1131 Oak St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
547 sqft
SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE W/ 14 MO LEASE Location: Second Floor Gym Membership Included (12 mos), On-Site Yoga Studio (w/ tenant discount), Controlled Access to Building, Washer/Dryer in Apt, Off Street Parking (no extra charge), Private Balcony

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Orchards
765 Gilbert St
765 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1370 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1 Bath w/ 2 Car Garage for Rent! Conveniently Located Blocks Away from Children's Hospital and Livingston Park.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South of Main
588 Miller Avenue
588 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1999 sqft
2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME w/ BASEMENT & PET FRIENDLY!!! - Property Id: 299651 Totally refurbished, huge and newly renovated 2 bedroom townhome available NOW!!!!!!!!!!! This 3 story townhome is extraordinarily charming with beautiful, exposed brick in

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South of Main
446 Linwood Ave
446 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious 2bd 1ba apt by Nationwide Children's - Property Id: 312306 Newly remolded all brick 2 bedroom 1 bath with historical charm and modern day amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Town East
1150 Bryden Road - 2F
1150 Bryden Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
480 sqft
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Ground floor apartment Gated outdoor area, laundry in building Rent is $850, plus $50 for water utility Electricity is covered by the tenant and under the tenants name.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
74 N 22nd Street
74 Twenty-Second Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3696 sqft
Fantastic, renovated Olde Town East 2 bedroom, 2 baths multi-level unit located on the 1st floor. This unit features a modern feel with historic charm including exposed brick.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1445 East Broad Street
1445 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$869
1200 sqft
Royal York Apartments - Property Id: 308509 Enjoy downtown living at one of the most remarkable Art Deco addresses in Columbus. This property is a stone throws away to Franklin park and downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Town East
168 S 18th St Unit A
168 S 18th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
Photos may be of other unit in building, but are all similar except orientation as far as which side things are on. great units. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, washer/dryer in unit. Updated. Stainless steel appliances. all electric.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Driving Park
719 Fairwood Avenue
719 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1276 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautifully-renovated apartment available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1861-1863 Bryden Rd
1861 Bryden Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful home with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, large rooms with high ceilings, and beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful upgrades compliment the original features.

1 of 34

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1517 Oak St
1517 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1827 sqft
2-3 Bedroom BRAND NEW Condo - Rent this BRAND NEW 2-3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom condo minutes from Franklin Park Conservatory.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Orchards
962 Ohio
962 S Ohio Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath, Half a Double. Large Livingroom and Dining Room, New Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Stove Included, New Flooring on the 1st Floor, Original Hardwood Floors in all 3 bedrooms, Spacious Closets, W/D Connection & Overhead Lighting.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
422 Stoddart Avenue
422 Stoddart Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1465 sqft
Now Leasing!!!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex. This property has been freshly painted, Has Carpet/Hardwood Flooring, Large Bathroom His/Her Sinks, New Appliances:Fridge,Stove. Unfinished Basement. This Property Is A Must See.....

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Driving Park
1727 East Frankfort Street
1727 Frankfort Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath townhome with back yard! Remodeled duplex offering immediate move in! Located near downtowm and near to Children's Hospital. Pets welcome Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Orchards
865 S Ohio Ave
865 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1290 sqft
Convenient location with lots of space on a Corner Lot. 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home.

