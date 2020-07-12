/
/
/
victorian village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Victorian Village, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,056
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1192 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
309 Tappan Street
309 Tappan Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1305 sqft
ABOUT Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
245 Collins Avenue
245 Collins Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
AVAILABLE for AUGUST! Interactive Tour: https://youriguide.com/245_collins_columbus_oh This classic Victorian Village home located at 245 Collins Ave has tons of beautiful, open living space.
1 of 36
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
629 Dennison
629 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
629 Dennison Avenue Available 08/13/20 Rare Brick Single Family House On Goodale Park - On Goodale park in Victorian Village with a great view of the downtown skyline.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
950 Highland St
950 Highland Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1106 sqft
Victorian Village Condo - Property Id: 55708 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with finished basement for rent. Bathrooms recently remodeled. Open floorplan on 1st floor with hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances and granite countertops.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
83 West First Avenue - 3
83 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
823 sqft
Remolded Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood Floors. Appliances - Refrigerator / Stove / Full size dishwasher / Garbage disposal. Washer Dryer hook ups, A/C. Less than a block away from High Street
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
91 West First Avenue
91 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
880 sqft
Appliances - Refrigerator / Stove / Dishwasher / Garbage Disposal, A/C, Wood Floors throughout, Less than a block away from High Street
Results within 1 mile of Victorian Village
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
59 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$959
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,009
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 02:41pm
11 Units Available
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
1 Unit Available
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1367 sqft
The Hub is located in the Short North Arts District. Home of Columbus' finest restaurants, art galleries and entertainment. Enjoy the urban lifestyle in the heart of of the Short North.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
12 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH