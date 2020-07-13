111 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with pool

Apartment List
85 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
32 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
9 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
8 Units Available
Strawberry Farms
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
1 Unit Available
Olentangy
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
33 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
31 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
33 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
25 Units Available
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
4 Units Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$987
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
16 Units Available
Trouville
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
29 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1066 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
23 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,009
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.

Columbus rents increased over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $755 for a one-bedroom apartment and $973 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $973 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Newark
    $610
    $790
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Dublin
    $950
    $1,220
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    0.8%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0.1%
    4.9%
    Reynoldsburg
    $770
    $990
    0.3%
    -1.7%
    Grove City
    $870
    $1,120
    0.3%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $950
    -0.5%
    -0.6%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0.1%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

