Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

28 Studio Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
23 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
$
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$799
300 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
145 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$981
506 sqft
Industry puts you on the cutting edge of luxury living in Downtown Columbus. Wake up to a striking view from your apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows and prepare breakfast in your chef-caliber kitchen.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
128 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$898
475 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Last updated July 15 at 05:12 AM
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
533 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
5 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,119
513 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
46 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$878
660 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$909
568 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Tri-Village
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Grandview Heights
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,131
465 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Last updated June 30 at 10:39 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Xander on State
265 E State St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$970
414 sqft
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
13 Units Available
Italian Village
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Weinland Park
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
19 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,195
531 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Short North
40 West
40 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$989
341 sqft
40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices.
Last updated January 16 at 03:10 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,302
632 sqft
Offering brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an industrial feel, 223 E Town puts you at the epicenter of downtown living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
4 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
98 Units Available
Short North
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,295
554 sqft
Village Green became one of the nation’s premier apartment companies by continually innovating to serve the evolving needs of residents and focusing on creating communities of long-term value. Learn about our services.

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $755 for a one-bedroom apartment and $973 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $973 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Newark
    $610
    $790
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Dublin
    $950
    $1,220
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    0.8%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0.1%
    4.9%
    Reynoldsburg
    $770
    $990
    0.3%
    -1.7%
    Grove City
    $870
    $1,120
    0.3%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $950
    -0.5%
    -0.6%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0.1%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

