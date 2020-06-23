Rent Calculator
272 N 21st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

272 N 21st Street
272 N 21st St
·
No Longer Available
Location
272 N 21st St, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 272 N 21st Street have any available units?
272 N 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 272 N 21st Street have?
Some of 272 N 21st Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 272 N 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 N 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 N 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 N 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 272 N 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 272 N 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 272 N 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 N 21st Street have a pool?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 N 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 N 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 N 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
