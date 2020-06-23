All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

272 N 21st St, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 N 21st Street have any available units?
272 N 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 N 21st Street have?
Some of 272 N 21st Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 N 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 N 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 N 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 N 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 272 N 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 272 N 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 272 N 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 N 21st Street have a pool?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 N 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 272 N 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 N 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 N 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
