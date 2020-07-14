All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Fireproof Short North

1020 North High Street · (614) 253-0000
Location

1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,360

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fireproof Short North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home. At that time, the company stored heirlooms, furs, and other goods for the residents of Columbus. Horse-drawn carriages carried these items to and from the storage facility.

Over the years, Fireproof was able to expand their capabilities, until 1974 when Edward James transformed Fireproof into Ohio’s first full-service off-site records management company. Today, the files are stored in a new facility in Grove City. The building has been converted into luxury apartments that feature spacious and unique floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: 25% of rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $50/month in pet rent
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fireproof Short North have any available units?
Fireproof Short North has 11 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Fireproof Short North have?
Some of Fireproof Short North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fireproof Short North currently offering any rent specials?
Fireproof Short North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fireproof Short North pet-friendly?
Yes, Fireproof Short North is pet friendly.
Does Fireproof Short North offer parking?
Yes, Fireproof Short North offers parking.
Does Fireproof Short North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fireproof Short North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fireproof Short North have a pool?
No, Fireproof Short North does not have a pool.
Does Fireproof Short North have accessible units?
Yes, Fireproof Short North has accessible units.
Does Fireproof Short North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fireproof Short North has units with dishwashers.
