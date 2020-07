Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room concierge courtyard dog park parking pool pool table bike storage hot tub cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr gym bbq/grill car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Current Special : 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 14 month lease

*Only on select units & must move in by July 31st



The Pointe at Polaris welcomes you to one of the first urban living communities along Polaris Parkway. With elegant details, including inviting courtyards and parks, you'll experience the serenity of Columbus that you never knew before. Imagine yourself living close to peaceful parks and lush green scenic routes all while being near premier shopping, dining, and entertainment - you'll never run out of things to do!



You will feel like you’re living in a community that’s the best-kept secret in Columbus, all while being in the hustle and bustle of a booming part of the city. Here, you’ll discover an apartment that comes equipped with the best in modern finishes and furnishings. Then you can venture outside to explore the many welcoming amenities offered in our community - relieve your stress with our heated saltwater pool and tanning spa or relax nea