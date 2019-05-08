Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
27 N 21st St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 N 21st St
27 Twenty-First Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
27 Twenty-First Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For rent is a great 3 bedroom duplex with an additional finished attic space. Features hardwood floors through out, 1.5 baths, and lots of space. pets considered with fees and within restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 N 21st St have any available units?
27 N 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 27 N 21st St have?
Some of 27 N 21st St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27 N 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
27 N 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 N 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 27 N 21st St offer parking?
No, 27 N 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 27 N 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 N 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N 21st St have a pool?
No, 27 N 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 27 N 21st St have accessible units?
No, 27 N 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 N 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
