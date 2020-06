Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - garden-style units with large living area and bedrooms. Carpet throughout (except 2665 has laminate flooring). Updated bathrooms, 1 parking spot per unit Quiet location, close walk to Old North Arcade, Hendocs and Hounddogs as well as Lucky's Market and Giant Eagle. Please contact us if interested in seeing the place or if you have any questions