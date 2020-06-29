All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2569 N High St- Apt. E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2569 N High St- Apt. E
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

2569 N High St- Apt. E

2569 North High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2569 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Welcome to Old North Columbus, just North of Ohio State University. This is where many restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment destinations are located. Convenient location for COTA transportation. Allowing quick, easy access to campus, downtown, and many other parts of the city. You will be very content this unique studio apartment. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 800 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- No

Section 8
- No

RENT
$775/month

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($775 X 3= $2325 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have any available units?
2569 N High St- Apt. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have?
Some of 2569 N High St- Apt. E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 N High St- Apt. E currently offering any rent specials?
2569 N High St- Apt. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 N High St- Apt. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2569 N High St- Apt. E is pet friendly.
Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E offer parking?
No, 2569 N High St- Apt. E does not offer parking.
Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2569 N High St- Apt. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have a pool?
No, 2569 N High St- Apt. E does not have a pool.
Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have accessible units?
No, 2569 N High St- Apt. E does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 N High St- Apt. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2569 N High St- Apt. E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing