255 N 18th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
255 N 18th Street
255 S 18th St
·
No Longer Available
255 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
patio / balcony
parking
garage
255 Unit is Located on the left when facing the front of the property.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 255 N 18th Street have any available units?
255 N 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 255 N 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 N 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 N 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 N 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 255 N 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 N 18th Street offers parking.
Does 255 N 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 N 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 N 18th Street have a pool?
No, 255 N 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 N 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 N 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 N 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 N 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 N 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 N 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
