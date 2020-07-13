Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments concierge e-payments internet access

A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements. These townhomes are perfect for those downsizing or looking for a place that won't feel like a temporary rental.



The finishes in these townhomes are top of the line, offering over sixteen hundred square feet of beautiful living space. The kitchen is high-end and open to your living space, perfect for an amateur cook or gourmet chef, and the bedrooms are roomy with an unmatched master bedroom (check out the walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom!). Best of all, these apartments are in the desirable Olentangy School District.



Secure yours today!