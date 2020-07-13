All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Enclave Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Enclave Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Enclave Village

723 Enclave Village Pl · (614) 412-1959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

723 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH 43035
Wynstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 659-2 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Unit 741-1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
internet access
A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements. These townhomes are perfect for those downsizing or looking for a place that won't feel like a temporary rental.

The finishes in these townhomes are top of the line, offering over sixteen hundred square feet of beautiful living space. The kitchen is high-end and open to your living space, perfect for an amateur cook or gourmet chef, and the bedrooms are roomy with an unmatched master bedroom (check out the walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom!). Best of all, these apartments are in the desirable Olentangy School District.

Secure yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in lease, Driveway: Included with Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave Village have any available units?
Enclave Village has 2 units available starting at $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave Village have?
Some of Enclave Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave Village currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave Village is pet friendly.
Does Enclave Village offer parking?
Yes, Enclave Village offers parking.
Does Enclave Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enclave Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave Village have a pool?
No, Enclave Village does not have a pool.
Does Enclave Village have accessible units?
No, Enclave Village does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Enclave Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity