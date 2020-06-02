All apartments in Columbus
Location

1568 Grattan Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1568 Grattan Road have any available units?
1568 Grattan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1568 Grattan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1568 Grattan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 Grattan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 Grattan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1568 Grattan Road offer parking?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not offer parking.
Does 1568 Grattan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 Grattan Road have a pool?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1568 Grattan Road have accessible units?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1568 Grattan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1568 Grattan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1568 Grattan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
