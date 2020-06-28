All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 117 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
117 20th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

117 20th St

117 Twentieth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 Twentieth Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
REDUCED PRICE drastically - We have a luxurious townhouse in Old Town East, very close to downtown Columbus. Easy access to all the freeways and on a bus line. There are 3 floors and a full basement that is partially finished (plenty of space). 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths.. 2 car garage & street parking is easy -- I mostly park right in front of the front door. We have a patio and a large fenced in shared yard.

Across the street to a Bed and Breakfast, one block from a Wendys and a few blocks to several coffee shops, restaurants, the Lincoln Theater, and many cool parks!

1st floor is an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room There is also a fireplace on the 1st floor. Washer and Dryer on 1st floor. On the 2nd floor there is 2 large bedrooms and a full bath . The master bedroom is an open floor plan with room for a KIngs size bed and a couch!! Also has a oversized twin window seat. Bathroom has separate shower and jet tub. Fireplace on 3rd floor.

Central AC/Heat. HE W/D included, Energy Efficient home! New refrigerator! Non Smoking Home!!!! Small pet maybe considered, please email me information about your pet for details.

Looking for a 1 year lease tenant!! Regular 2000/mo + utilities ----

SPECIAL --- 1600/mo if you sign a lease for move in May - I will pro rate May and throw in some extra days! Please contact Miranda for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 20th St have any available units?
117 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 20th St have?
Some of 117 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
117 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 117 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 117 20th St offers parking.
Does 117 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 20th St have a pool?
No, 117 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 117 20th St have accessible units?
No, 117 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 117 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing