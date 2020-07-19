All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1145 Racine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1145 Racine Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:42 AM

1145 Racine Avenue

1145 Racine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1145 Racine Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Racine Avenue have any available units?
1145 Racine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1145 Racine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Racine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Racine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Racine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Racine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Racine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1145 Racine Avenue has a pool.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 Racine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Racine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Racine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Racine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing