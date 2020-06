Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Spacious, Clean 1 Bedroom Duplex in the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood of Cleveland (3rd Floor)

- Newly painted unit along with newly conditioned hardwood floors

- Kitchen includes new stove and refrigerator

- Good size bedroom

- Off Street Parking

- Washer and dryer hook-ups in the basement

- No pets allowed

- Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance

- Apartment not inspected for section 8



Call Emily at 216-971-0465 for any questions and to schedule showings

LINK TO APPLICATION==>

https://progressiveurbanpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp