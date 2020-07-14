La Collina Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district. Each apartment has quartz counter-tops, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, eat-in kitchen with island, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer, private balcony and large windows to allow natural light into each space. Property amenities include: dry-cleaning service, attached garage parking, controlled access, community balcony, resident grilling area, bike storage, onsite storage, dog-wash station, professional management and up to 100 mbps internet speed! Residents will also enjoy the abundance of attractions within walking distance, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Botanical Gardens, Severance Hall, University Circle & Wade Oval. The property is within very close proximity to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Contact us TODAY to schedule a tour! Only a limited number of apartments are available at this superior location in Little Italy!