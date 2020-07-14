All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like La Collina Little Italy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
La Collina Little Italy
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

La Collina Little Italy

12314 Mayfield Rd · (216) 446-8465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-301 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 1-305 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Unit 1-503 · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-402 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Unit 1-408 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1663 sqft

Unit 1-502 · Avail. now

$4,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Collina Little Italy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district. Each apartment has quartz counter-tops, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, eat-in kitchen with island, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer, private balcony and large windows to allow natural light into each space. Property amenities include: dry-cleaning service, attached garage parking, controlled access, community balcony, resident grilling area, bike storage, onsite storage, dog-wash station, professional management and up to 100 mbps internet speed! Residents will also enjoy the abundance of attractions within walking distance, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Botanical Gardens, Severance Hall, University Circle & Wade Oval. The property is within very close proximity to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Contact us TODAY to schedule a tour! Only a limited number of apartments are available at this superior location in Little Italy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $50 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Collina Little Italy have any available units?
La Collina Little Italy has 6 units available starting at $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does La Collina Little Italy have?
Some of La Collina Little Italy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Collina Little Italy currently offering any rent specials?
La Collina Little Italy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Collina Little Italy pet-friendly?
Yes, La Collina Little Italy is pet friendly.
Does La Collina Little Italy offer parking?
Yes, La Collina Little Italy offers parking.
Does La Collina Little Italy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Collina Little Italy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Collina Little Italy have a pool?
No, La Collina Little Italy does not have a pool.
Does La Collina Little Italy have accessible units?
Yes, La Collina Little Italy has accessible units.
Does La Collina Little Italy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Collina Little Italy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for La Collina Little Italy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44102
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity