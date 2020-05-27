All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

1237 Washington Ave

1237 Washington Ave · (216) 798-4100
Location

1237 Washington Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
The Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available for short-term lease (min 6 months) and furnished, as pictured. Dog friendly building, garage parking and internet WIFI included. 9th floor corner unit with Lake, bridge and city skyline views from every room through floor-to-ceiling glass. Stunning unit with flexible 2 bedroom space: well-finished with cherry floors, granite and stainless. Modern but not sterile, open and bright with natural light, stunning skyline views at night. Master suite with full granite shower, counters and floors; ample closet space. In-suite laundry, access to fitness center, covered parking garage space. Adjacent to new run/bike paths, river, highways, downtown, urban communities, cool stuff & great places. Come home to great views in a great space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Washington Ave have any available units?
1237 Washington Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Washington Ave have?
Some of 1237 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 1237 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1237 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1237 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
