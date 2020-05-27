1237 Washington Ave

Amenities

Available for short-term lease (min 6 months) and furnished, as pictured. Dog friendly building, garage parking and internet WIFI included. 9th floor corner unit with Lake, bridge and city skyline views from every room through floor-to-ceiling glass. Stunning unit with flexible 2 bedroom space: well-finished with cherry floors, granite and stainless. Modern but not sterile, open and bright with natural light, stunning skyline views at night. Master suite with full granite shower, counters and floors; ample closet space. In-suite laundry, access to fitness center, covered parking garage space. Adjacent to new run/bike paths, river, highways, downtown, urban communities, cool stuff & great places. Come home to great views in a great space.