Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry e-payments online portal

The West St. Paul properties include Emerson and Annapolis.



Emerson has one and two bedroom apartments that are quiet and have that small community feeling. There are laundry facilities on-site and detached garages are available.



Annapolis are well maintained apartments just South of downtown St Paul with excellent shopping within walking distance. Laundry facilities are on-site. Off street parking is provided. Public transportation is nearby.