1821 Putnam Avenue #3R

Completely gut renovated 3BR, 1.5 bath in Ridgewood, Queens. This unit has high ceilings and top of the line kitchen appliances, a spacious bathroom, great natural lighting and large windows! Central air throughout, washer dryer unit in the apartment and large closets in each bedroom! Blocks from 3 M Subway Stations and close to L Subway Station.

