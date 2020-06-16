All apartments in Queens
1821 Putnam Avenue #3R

1821 Putnam Avenue · (212) 675-3699
Location

1821 Putnam Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***NO FEE***
***1 MONTH FREE***
***ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE***

Completely gut renovated 3BR, 1.5 bath in Ridgewood, Queens. This unit has high ceilings and top of the line kitchen appliances, a spacious bathroom, great natural lighting and large windows! Central air throughout, washer dryer unit in the apartment and large closets in each bedroom! Blocks from 3 M Subway Stations and close to L Subway Station.
Ridgewood, Queens Neighborhood.

Central air throughout, washer dryer in the apartment and large closets in each BR.

ADVERTISED RENT IS BASED ON A 13 MONTH LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have any available units?
1821 Putnam Avenue #3R has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have?
Some of 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Putnam Avenue #3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R offer parking?
No, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have a pool?
No, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have accessible units?
No, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1821 Putnam Avenue #3R has units with air conditioning.
