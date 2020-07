Amenities

parking recently renovated range refrigerator

New kitchen and floors beautifully done with quartz top. Modern and clean 2 bedroom and 1 bath . Lots of closets custom made and crown molding. Lots of designer accents through out this railroad style 2nd floor unit available in this 3 family home. Owner occupied and well cared for property. School district 24, close to highly ranked PS 305 and Glover Cleveland HS. Near the LIE, L and M train. Storage for bikes in the basement. Walk to parks and shopping! Great location.