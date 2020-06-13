128 Apartments for rent in East Meadow, NY

Finding an Apartment in East Meadow

There’s no getting around the fact that it's just very difficult to get good rental property in East Meadow, because people love living here! We are talking about a median rental vacancy rate of 2%, a miserly percentage in comparison to the national average, or even the average for New York, so it's a notoriously tough city in which to find good rental property. The majority of the rental properties in East Meadow are owner-occupied, as much as 90%, which is a high rate indeed. The good news is that the rental rates for this community are not as high as the most expensive cities in New York. But you still have to make sure you have enough money in your checking account before you even start looking for a place. The moment you find a place you like, you should be able to pay the security deposit, rent, estate agent fees (if you are using one), and any other fee. Undue delay could mean the difference between snagging an apartment and losing out to another person who is ready to pay.

When you find an apartment you like, you'll need to fill out a rental application. With that application, the landlord will want to see proof that you're financially capable to pay for the apartment. He'll probably ask for pay stubs, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, letters from previous landlords, and even information of a guarantor. You might also have to pay several months' rent upfront. This money will act as security for landlords in case you are unable to pay rent or damage the apartment. Also, because there's so much competition for good rental housing in East Meadow, extras such as a reference letter will give you an edge over the competition.