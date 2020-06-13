128 Apartments for rent in East Meadow, NY📍
Just like the name suggests, East Meadow is part of the meadow of Hempstead Plains, and it is officially recognized as a census-designated place, or a hamlet, rather a city. The cost of living index for East Meadow is double the national average, no surprise there, this is New York, after all! However, the hamlet is still home to about 40,000 people -- it offers a high quality of life with easy access to some of the biggest cities and attractions in the country. East Meadow has its own sense of storied history. It was an important spot during the Revolutionary War, as it was once occupied by the British. In 2004, George W. Bush also came to town to dedicate a memorial to the victims of September 11, since many called East Meadow home.
There’s no getting around the fact that it's just very difficult to get good rental property in East Meadow, because people love living here! We are talking about a median rental vacancy rate of 2%, a miserly percentage in comparison to the national average, or even the average for New York, so it's a notoriously tough city in which to find good rental property. The majority of the rental properties in East Meadow are owner-occupied, as much as 90%, which is a high rate indeed. The good news is that the rental rates for this community are not as high as the most expensive cities in New York. But you still have to make sure you have enough money in your checking account before you even start looking for a place. The moment you find a place you like, you should be able to pay the security deposit, rent, estate agent fees (if you are using one), and any other fee. Undue delay could mean the difference between snagging an apartment and losing out to another person who is ready to pay.
When you find an apartment you like, you'll need to fill out a rental application. With that application, the landlord will want to see proof that you're financially capable to pay for the apartment. He'll probably ask for pay stubs, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, letters from previous landlords, and even information of a guarantor. You might also have to pay several months' rent upfront. This money will act as security for landlords in case you are unable to pay rent or damage the apartment. Also, because there's so much competition for good rental housing in East Meadow, extras such as a reference letter will give you an edge over the competition.
Prospect Ave / Chestnut Ave:The available rental housing in this area is so limited that it is ultra-difficult to get a good place. Median rental rate for this part of town is $1,630, if you can find a good apartment.
Town Center:The median rental rate for the Town Center is 1,460, not too bad for New York, even though people moving from less expensive states might beg to differ. More rental housing is available here in the form of small apartments and single-family homes.
Bellmore Rd / N Jerusalem Rd:Rental rates here are at a median of $1,676, with available rental housing in the form of high-rise apartments, single-family homes, apartment complexes, and studio apartments. The rental vacancy here is also low, but with some diligence, you can find good apartments to rent.
East Meadow has a number of features for children including the Eisenhower Park, with Safety Town, a miniature town used to teach young children about traffic safety. A significant percentage of the residents use public transportation, including the train and buses, while others own their vehicles, or take part in car or vanpooling. If you live in East Meadow, you can enjoy all the comforts of a cozy suburban community with the luxuries of the big city nearby.