Amenities

Watermark LIC is a 27-story mixed-use residential development in Long Island City. Developed by Twining Properties and Handel Architects, this integrated building is geared toward mobile professionals, thanks to its proximity to the subway and its wired public spaces. Watermark offers 168 apartments, most of them efficient studios in the micro-apartment fashion. An emphasis at Watermark is on smart layouts, optimal storage, and appealing social spaces.Amenities include: WiFi-powered amenity spaces, a roof-top terrace with dramatic views, an elegant sky lounge, a work lounge with private meeting space, a garden, cafe, and fitness center. This full-service building also features Manhattan views and easy access to Vernon and Jackson avenue, where there are plenty of shopping, dining and cultural options.