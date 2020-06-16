All apartments in New York
Find more places like 95 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
95 East 7th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

95 East 7th Street

95 East 7th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

95 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
No Broker FEE!!! KING Size Bedroom! HUGE Apartment! 2nd floor- 1 flight! Apartment will be painted white.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This is a true 1 bedroom apartment with all rooms including the living room having windows and closets. Dishwasher, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.Located in the heart of the East Village

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 East 7th Street have any available units?
95 East 7th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 East 7th Street have?
Some of 95 East 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 95 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 95 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 95 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 95 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 95 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 95 East 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity