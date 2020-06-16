95 East 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

No Broker FEE!!! KING Size Bedroom! HUGE Apartment! 2nd floor- 1 flight! Apartment will be painted white.



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This is a true 1 bedroom apartment with all rooms including the living room having windows and closets. Dishwasher, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.Located in the heart of the East Village



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.