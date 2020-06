Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard doorman elevator parking bike storage garage internet access valet service

No Fee! This beautiful studio apartment is situated in gorgeous northern Chelsea neighborhood. It features a stunning kitchen with a Granite counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances as well as a marble bath. Amenities include: Bicycle Room, Common Outdoor Space, Concierge, Courtyard, Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Health Club, Laundry, Roof Deck, Valet, WiFi, Close proximity to N,Q,R subway as well being surrounded by many dining, shopping , and entertainment options.