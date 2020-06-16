All apartments in New York
Find more places like 875 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
875 Park Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

875 Park Avenue

875 Park Avenue · (212) 906-9363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

875 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9A · Avail. now

$21,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
Welcome to 9A at 875 Park Avenue, an exquisite 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Pre-War Co-Op. Timeless details across 8 rooms and 9'8"ceilings make this apartment a true One of a Kind. Enjoy the abundant natural light coming from 3 exposures (South, North & East), original hardwood floors and the breathtaking entrance gallery which serves as a spectacular introduction to this great home.

The grand living room faces North adjacent to the magnificent Dining Room towards the West and the Master Bedroom towards the East facing North and East; Completed by 2 extra Bedrooms facing South and East.

The windowed kitchen is accessed through a generous butler's pantry off the entrance foyer. The fourth bedroom could be used as staff room with an ensuite full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, a Viking vented range and oven, a Bosch dishwasher, vented Bosch washer/dryer & breakfast counter.

875 Park Avenue, a full service Co-Op, stands out among the residential buildings of the Upper East Side. The two-story base is comprised of limestone blocks punctuated with large multi-pane windows framed in intricately shaped wrought iron. The remainder of the building is done in limestone brick. The elegantly carved double door at the building's main entrance on Park Avenue speaks of the elegance inside. The door is framed by art deco carving in the limestone and steps lead up into the well-appointed lobby. The building's exterior is also enhanced by its landscaped sidewalk. Truly, this is a classic prewar building that is as stunning today as it was when it was built in 1912. It was designed by George and Edward Blum and became a co-op in 1948. Today, this twelve story building, contains 50 luxury homes, all with gracious lay-outs. All units come with generous storage and residents can enjoy a full gym with brand new equipment, including peloton bikes. The amenities are completed by a Bicycle room & cold storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Park Avenue have any available units?
875 Park Avenue has a unit available for $21,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Park Avenue have?
Some of 875 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
875 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 875 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 875 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 875 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 875 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 875 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 875 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 875 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 875 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity