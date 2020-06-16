Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage lobby

Welcome to 9A at 875 Park Avenue, an exquisite 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Pre-War Co-Op. Timeless details across 8 rooms and 9'8"ceilings make this apartment a true One of a Kind. Enjoy the abundant natural light coming from 3 exposures (South, North & East), original hardwood floors and the breathtaking entrance gallery which serves as a spectacular introduction to this great home.



The grand living room faces North adjacent to the magnificent Dining Room towards the West and the Master Bedroom towards the East facing North and East; Completed by 2 extra Bedrooms facing South and East.



The windowed kitchen is accessed through a generous butler's pantry off the entrance foyer. The fourth bedroom could be used as staff room with an ensuite full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, a Viking vented range and oven, a Bosch dishwasher, vented Bosch washer/dryer & breakfast counter.



875 Park Avenue, a full service Co-Op, stands out among the residential buildings of the Upper East Side. The two-story base is comprised of limestone blocks punctuated with large multi-pane windows framed in intricately shaped wrought iron. The remainder of the building is done in limestone brick. The elegantly carved double door at the building's main entrance on Park Avenue speaks of the elegance inside. The door is framed by art deco carving in the limestone and steps lead up into the well-appointed lobby. The building's exterior is also enhanced by its landscaped sidewalk. Truly, this is a classic prewar building that is as stunning today as it was when it was built in 1912. It was designed by George and Edward Blum and became a co-op in 1948. Today, this twelve story building, contains 50 luxury homes, all with gracious lay-outs. All units come with generous storage and residents can enjoy a full gym with brand new equipment, including peloton bikes. The amenities are completed by a Bicycle room & cold storage.