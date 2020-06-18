All apartments in New York
New York, NY
87 Columbia Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

87 Columbia Street

87 Columbia Street · (212) 367-0445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Columbia Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 18F · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. I'M SAYING SO SINCE IT SEEMS FOLKS ARE NOT READING CLEARLY. This is a FURNISHED r-o-o-m rental within an apartment. Very nice tenant/landlord who usually works a lot. I've known her for nearly four years. Applicant must be working and have a credit score of 650 or higher, no evictions. 6 month lease. May be able to extend. My fee is 800-1000 depending on applicant details. TWO REST ROOMS. ONE BATH. LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. INDOOR SWIMMING POOL. **Absolutely NO more than ONE PERSON PLS.**HEART OF LES! You are next to eateries, bars, shopping galore-- Need I say more? I will have pics shortly, but I've seen the space and it's a pretty decent size room with free internet and cable. Furnished with TV. Please TEXT (DO NOT CALL FIRST) Debbie first and I will get back to you as soon as I can.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Columbia Street have any available units?
87 Columbia Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Columbia Street have?
Some of 87 Columbia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
87 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 87 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 87 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 87 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 87 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Columbia Street have a pool?
Yes, 87 Columbia Street has a pool.
Does 87 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 87 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
