87 Columbia Street

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. I'M SAYING SO SINCE IT SEEMS FOLKS ARE NOT READING CLEARLY. This is a FURNISHED r-o-o-m rental within an apartment. Very nice tenant/landlord who usually works a lot. I've known her for nearly four years. Applicant must be working and have a credit score of 650 or higher, no evictions. 6 month lease. May be able to extend. My fee is 800-1000 depending on applicant details. TWO REST ROOMS. ONE BATH. LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. INDOOR SWIMMING POOL. **Absolutely NO more than ONE PERSON PLS.**HEART OF LES! You are next to eateries, bars, shopping galore-- Need I say more? I will have pics shortly, but I've seen the space and it's a pretty decent size room with free internet and cable. Furnished with TV. Please TEXT (DO NOT CALL FIRST) Debbie first and I will get back to you as soon as I can.