Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool table putting green garage

Prime location!24-Hour Luxury Hour DoormanFurnished Roof DeckOutdoor Common SpacePutting GreenClub Lounge with BilliardsState-of-the-Art Fitness CenterBRAND NEW RENOVATIONS!! PENT HOUSE!XL 2 Bedroom CONV 3! Queen/King Size bedrooms. Ample closet space. Plenty of sunlight! Floor to Ceiling windows! You will have both windows in the living room! Actual pictures of the unit! BEDROOMS WILL ALL HAVE WINDOWS AND IN LIVING ROOM TOO! ITS A CORNER UNIT!Net Effective with Half Month Free on a 12 Month Lease! MERCER2815