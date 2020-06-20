All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

79 Haven Avenue

79 Haven Avenue · (646) 316-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Haven Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 1 BR in pre-war walk-up building, in prime Columbia Presbyterian Medical neighborhood.Located on the 2nd floor, 1 flight walk up.Living room features exposed brick, track lighting and a storage closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Windowed kitchen includes a dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with two closets, will fit a bed and dresser.Live in Super, Laundry in building, guarantors accepted. 3 Minutes to the A-Train or 5 Min to Broadway shopping, J.Hood Wright Park a couple of blocks away.Video and virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Haven Avenue have any available units?
79 Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Haven Avenue have?
Some of 79 Haven Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
79 Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 79 Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 79 Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 79 Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 79 Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 79 Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 79 Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 79 Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Haven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
