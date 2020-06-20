79 Haven Avenue

Amenities

Charming 1 BR in pre-war walk-up building, in prime Columbia Presbyterian Medical neighborhood.Located on the 2nd floor, 1 flight walk up.Living room features exposed brick, track lighting and a storage closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Windowed kitchen includes a dishwasher. Queen size bedroom with two closets, will fit a bed and dresser.Live in Super, Laundry in building, guarantors accepted. 3 Minutes to the A-Train or 5 Min to Broadway shopping, J.Hood Wright Park a couple of blocks away.Video and virtual tour available.