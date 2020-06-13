75 Thayer Street

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment. This spacious unit has a sunken living room, hardwood floors and there's plenty of closet space and built in shelving. The kitchen has classic white appliances and white cabinets and there's a small dining area. The bedrooms are huge and easily accommodate Queen size beds. This is an elevator building, laundry room in basement, and on site super.Building is in the Ft George area of Washington Heights/Inwood, just steps from the A and 1 trains. Near Fort Tryon and Inwood hill parks, as well as a multitude of restaurants and night spots.Let me know if you would like to schedule an appointment for viewing. Area4883