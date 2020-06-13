All apartments in New York
75 Thayer Street

75 Thayer Street · (917) 445-7846
Location

75 Thayer Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment. This spacious unit has a sunken living room, hardwood floors and there's plenty of closet space and built in shelving. The kitchen has classic white appliances and white cabinets and there's a small dining area. The bedrooms are huge and easily accommodate Queen size beds. This is an elevator building, laundry room in basement, and on site super.Building is in the Ft George area of Washington Heights/Inwood, just steps from the A and 1 trains. Near Fort Tryon and Inwood hill parks, as well as a multitude of restaurants and night spots.Let me know if you would like to schedule an appointment for viewing. Area4883

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Thayer Street have any available units?
75 Thayer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 75 Thayer Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Thayer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Thayer Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Thayer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Thayer Street offer parking?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Thayer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Thayer Street have a pool?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Thayer Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Thayer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Thayer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Thayer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
