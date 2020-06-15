72 FORSYTH ST.

Amenities

Available for immediate move in! Recently renovated apartment. All new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The layout consists of 2 separate bedrooms, generous living room with open kitchen.Conveniently located 1 block from the subway. Close to dining and great bars/nightlife. OPEN HOUSE - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18TH - 5:30 - 6:30PM PLEASE GO TO 72 FORSYTH STREETPlease call or text Nora at 917-687-6732 for more information and to register for the open house.