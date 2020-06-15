All apartments in New York
72 FORSYTH ST.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

72 FORSYTH ST.

72 Forsyth Street · (212) 344-9199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Forsyth Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for immediate move in! Recently renovated apartment. All new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The layout consists of 2 separate bedrooms, generous living room with open kitchen.Conveniently located 1 block from the subway. Close to dining and great bars/nightlife. OPEN HOUSE - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18TH - 5:30 - 6:30PM PLEASE GO TO 72 FORSYTH STREETPlease call or text Nora at 917-687-6732 for more information and to register for the open house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 FORSYTH ST. have any available units?
72 FORSYTH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 FORSYTH ST. have?
Some of 72 FORSYTH ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 FORSYTH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
72 FORSYTH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 FORSYTH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 72 FORSYTH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 72 FORSYTH ST. offer parking?
No, 72 FORSYTH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 72 FORSYTH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 FORSYTH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 FORSYTH ST. have a pool?
No, 72 FORSYTH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 72 FORSYTH ST. have accessible units?
No, 72 FORSYTH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 72 FORSYTH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 FORSYTH ST. has units with dishwashers.
